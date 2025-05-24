90s Fashion Goals: Kajol And Sushmita Sen Rock Their Look In Sizzling Sarees

When it comes to fashion, our 90s Bollywood actresses Kajol and Sushmita Sen always keep their best foot forward. Whether embracing their look for a red carpet moment to attending a party night, both the divas dig out their best attire, making heads turn wherever they go. Recently, both the divas showcased their sizzling saree looks. Check them out below.

Kajol’s Sizzling Saree Look

Kajol, known for her aesthetic choices, this time picked a baby pink saree that looked simple but had intricate lace work adding pop color while the golden prints adds an extra dose of elegance. The actress teamed her six-yard saree with a sleeveless plunging blouse, combining traditional elegance with modern twists. With a high ponytail, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, nude lips and huge stud earrings, Kajol pulled her look to perfection, giving sizzling vibes.

Sushmita Sen’s Sizzling Saree Look

On the other hand, Sushmita ditched the traditional sarees to embrace her vibe with something unique. She picked a plain black saree which has ruffle details around the edges of the saree, creating a playful vibe. However, the sleeveless butterfly neckline mirrorwork embellished bold blouse made the actress look super hot. With her sizzling yard elegance, the actress proved she is the queen of hearts in today’s time. Her open hairstyle, smokey eyes and dewy makeup rounded out her overall look.

Kajol and Sushmita both rocked their saree looks, proving their excellence in fashion. With simplicity and elegance, they showcased their best styles.