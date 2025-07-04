Box Office Update: Kajol’s ‘Maa’ Earns 26.90 Cr in 8 Days

Kajol‘s lead role film ‘Maa‘ has performed well at the box office in its first week. The film has earned a total of 26.65 crores in the first 7 days. However, the second week started slowly and on the eighth day that is the second Friday, the film collected only 0.25 crores. With this, the total collection of the film has now become 26.90 crores.

The film had an opening of 4.65 crores on the first day, while Saturday and Sunday saw great growth. The collection was 6 crore on the second day and 7 crore on the third day. Despite the decline on weekdays, the film’s earnings reached 3 crore on Tuesday, which is the result of good word of mouth from the audience.

Talking about Hindi occupancy, the total occupancy of ‘Maa’ on the second Friday was 5.56%, which clearly shows that the film’s hold is now slowly weakening.

This emotional family drama is directed by Vishal Furia and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Apart from Kajol, the film stars brilliant actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati.

‘Maa’ is an emotional story of the relationship between a mother and her child, which was well received by the audience, especially in the first week. Now it remains to be seen whether the film is able to maintain its earnings pace over the weekend or not.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.