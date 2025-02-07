OPINION: 3 Sequels in 1 Year—Can Ajay Devgn Defy the Odds Again?

Superstar Ajay Devgn has always stood apart in Bollywood, seemingly operating in a league of his own. Over the years, while trends have ebbed and flowed, and many contemporaries have faced prolonged slumps, Devgn has consistently weathered the storm. Like any A-lister, he has had his share of successes and failures, but the striking difference lies in his ability to ensure those lows are never prolonged enough to raise alarm.

Even in phases where 3-4 films didn’t work as expected, Devgn has always bounced back with a hit that silences doubters and reaffirms his unparalleled consistency. What’s more fascinating about Devgn’s journey is his ability to rise above Bollywood’s recurring debates about remakes and sequels. In an industry where these genres are often met with skepticism, Devgn has redefined the narrative.

While the box office has seen sequels and remakes flounder more often than not, Devgn emerges as the exception. When discussions heat up about the diminishing appeal of remakes, he delivers Shaitaan, a film that defies the odds and pulls in stellar numbers. When skeptics question the viability of sequels, he offers Drishyam 2, a cinematic feat that not only satisfies the box office but also earns critical acclaim.

As Bollywood steps into 2025, Devgn’s upcoming lineup further solidifies his reputation as a trend-defying force. With Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 on the docket, he is ready to embrace a year where all his releases are sequels—a daunting prospect for most, but one that Devgn handles with characteristic poise.

Critics may argue that franchises and sequels are merely money-making exercises with little creative merit, but Devgn has an innate ability to find the balance

A Master of Balancing Act

Ajay Devgn has been part of more franchises and sequels than most of his peers. Each time a debate arises about the lazy repetitiveness of these films, Devgn manages to steer the conversation back to their undeniable box-office success. Critics may argue that franchises and sequels are merely money-making exercises with little creative merit, but Devgn has an innate ability to find the balance. He appeals to the masses with his franchise films while sprinkling his filmography with unique, standalone projects that challenge his versatility as an actor and filmmaker.

Take the year 2022, for instance—a prime example of Devgn’s range. In the span of one year, he appeared in two vastly different supporting roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, a marked departure from the Devgn audiences are accustomed to. He followed these with his directorial venture, Runway 34, a gripping aviation drama, and then shifted gears entirely with the light-hearted comedy Thank God.

To top it all off, he closed the year with Drishyam 2, a film that not only dominated the box office but also reaffirmed his position as a bankable leading man. The sheer variety of characters and genres he tackled in one year underscores his rare ability to stay relevant while taking calculated risks. Of course, not everything worked but it didn’t matter.

Delays and Unforeseen Alignments

The decision to release three sequels in 2025 wasn’t entirely deliberate. The delay of Raid 2 from its initial release timeline inadvertently created a rare occurrence where Devgn will now have three sequels in a single year. Yet, if there’s anyone who can turn this scenario into a success story, it’s him. Devgn’s track record speaks volumes, and his confidence in his craft ensures that he’s unfazed by the weight of industry trends or audience expectations.

What further works in his favor is the diversity of these projects. Each sequel stands apart, catering to a different audience and promising a unique cinematic experience. Raid 2, for instance, is expected to deliver an intense, high-stakes thriller that builds on the gripping narrative of its predecessor.

In contrast, De De Pyaar De 2 revisits the rom-com genre, offering a fresh take on love and relationships with its own set of contemporary challenges. Finally, there’s Son of Sardaar 2, a mass entertainer that brings Devgn back to a beloved character after a gap of thirteen years. The distinct subject matter of each film ensures they don’t fall into the trap of monotony, keeping the possibilities wide open.

The Road Ahead

As we look forward to 2025, one thing is abundantly clear—Ajay Devgn is ready to take on the challenge of delivering three sequels in one year with the same composure and conviction that has defined his career. Whether it’s navigating through the tricky terrain of audience preferences or managing the high expectations attached to his name, Devgn has consistently proven his ability to rise above industry murmurs.

His journey is a testament to the fact that success in Bollywood isn’t just about talent or timing; it’s about adaptability, foresight, and the courage to bet on oneself. For Devgn, the road ahead may be filled with challenges, but if history is any indication, he will continue to thrive in his unique league—untouchable, unstoppable, and unbothered.