Exclusive: Kashvi Grover bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’

Young beauty Kashvi Grover, who has been featured in movies like Sorry Day, Family, and Shukrana, will be seen in an upcoming web series Happy Birthday – The Birth of Sanjivani which is directed by Khushboo Jha.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 12:28:27
Young beauty Kashvi Grover, who has been featured in movies like Sorry Day, Family, and Shukrana, is all set to entertain the masses in a new project. As per a credible source, the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series Happy Birthday – The Birth of Sanjivani which is directed by Khushboo Jha.

The project is said to be a murder mystery based in Dehradun/Uttarakhand. It’s being produced by Film Candy Entertainment The actors are currently shooting for the project in Dehradun. The platform on which the series will stream is yet to be finalized.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rajniesh Duggall, Delbar Arya, Rohit Tiwari and Prithvi Hatte being part of the series.

We buzzed the actress but did not get any revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

