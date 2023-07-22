ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Khushboo Atre bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Khushboo Atre, who rose to fame while playing Madhav Mishra's wife Ratna in the popular show Criminal Justice, to be part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 14:38:23
Khushboo Atre, the young and talented diva, who rose to fame while playing Madhav Mishra’s wife Ratna in the popular show Criminal Justice, is all set to entertain the masses in a new project. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming Unreal web series, directed by Rohan Sippy.

The team is currently shooting for the above-mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Benafsha Soonawalla, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Khushboo and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

