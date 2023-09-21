Exclusive: Rohit Tiwari roped in for web series ‘Happy Birthday’

Talented actor Rohit Tiwari, who has featured in movies like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Dhobi Ghat and Gold, has bagged a new project. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series Happy Birthday – The Birth of Sanjivani which is directed by Khushboo Jha.

The project is said to be a murder mystery based in Dehradun/Uttarakhand. It’s being produced by Film Candy Entertainment The actors are currently shooting for the project in Dehradun. The platform on which the series will stream is yet to be finalized.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rajniesh Duggall, Delbar Arya and Prithvi Hatte being part of the series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get any revert.

