Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey, who is known for his comic roles in shows and films, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor, who entertained masses in Toilet: A Love Story, Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, will be seen in a web series named Shuru Ho Gayi Pakdam Pakdi.

Produced by Shivendra Gaur under his banner Planting Productions, will be a comedy series. The series is directed by Kaamran Siddiqui. The actor is currently shooting with the team. The platform on which the series will be streaming is kept under wraps.

Alok during his college days, he along with his friends went to watch a theater play, it was while watching the play he got inspired to become an actor. He also tried for the National School of Drama (NSD) but could not succeed. However, he went to Kolkata for a year-long course on camera and acting skills. He completed his theatrical education at Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow in 2011. Alok’s first noticeable project was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Ravi Bhatia and Alok Pandey being part of the above mentioned series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert till we filed the story.