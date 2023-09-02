Digital | News

Alok Pandey, best known for his role as ‘Chittu’ in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is all set to entertain masses in a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in a web series named Shuru Ho Gayi Pakdam Pakdi.

Produced by Shivendra Gaur under his banner Planting Productions, will be a comedy series. The actor is currently shooting with the team. The platform on which the series will be streaming is kept under wraps.

Alok during his college days, he along with his friends went to watch a theater play, it was while watching the play he got inspired to become an actor. He also tried for the National School of Drama (NSD) but could not succeed. However, he went to Kolkata for a year-long course on camera and acting skills. He completed his theatrical education at Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow in 2011. Alok’s first noticeable project was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

