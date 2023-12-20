Love means care and sacrifice: Ravi Bhatia

Ravi Bhatia, the young and handsome star, who entertained masses with his role of Prince Salim in Ekta Kapoor’s popular historical show Jodha Akbar got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

A candle light dinner on top of a mountain without phones.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My all-time favourite romantic movie is 50 First Dates

What is your dream date destination?

Bali.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t use.

What does love mean to you:

Love means care and sacrifice. Without feeling sacrificed is true love.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Brain. Beauty can be enhanced if needed.

Ravi started with small roles in Dharamveer, Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Veekram and Betaal. In Dharamveer as a debutant, Bhatia played the supporting role of Kranti. He later played the role of Salim in TV series Jodha Akbar and then played a supporting role in Star Plus show Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and later played the lead role in Sahara One’s Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi. In 2013, he was seen as Vivek in Zee TV’s Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se.

