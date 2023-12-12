I would like to go on a date with Ranbir Kapoor: Akanksha Juneja

Akanksha Juneja, who has worked in many different TV shows, like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi’, ‘Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava’ and many others, is currently seen playing the negative lead (Nidhi) in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The diva got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

It actually depends because I believe that any place can be romantic if you are with your soulmate. It can be on a beach watching sunset or it could be in a restaurant with positive vibes.

Your favourite romantic movie?

The Notebook

What is your dream date destination?

I like beaches, so any place that has natural beauty and positivity is my dream date destination.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Ranbir Kapoor

What does love mean to you?

Love means honesty, loyalty, caring and understanding for sure.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood?

I really adore Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Beauty or Brains

I would prefer beauty with brains. But I had to choose from one then brains.

