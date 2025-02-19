‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Ruhi Chaturvedi reveals her baby’s name with a special post

Actor Ruhi Chaturvedi and her husband, Shivendraa Om Sainiyol, have entered a new phase in their lives with the birth of their daughter. Ruhi took to social media to share the special news, introducing their child as Dua Ruhee Sainiyol. She also posted a photo featuring their hands gently holding the newborn’s tiny fingers.

In her caption, Ruhi expressed deep emotions, calling this moment life-changing. She shared how this addition has brought a new sense of fulfillment to their family. The name Dua, which signifies prayers and good wishes, quickly gained admiration from followers. Fans and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages, appreciating the thoughtful choice.

Friends and co-stars from the entertainment industry also extended their best wishes. Many praised the couple’s journey and expressed joy over the news. Social media was filled with comments celebrating the arrival of the little one.

Ruhi became a household name with her portrayal of Sherlyn Khurana in Kundali Bhagya. Her performance made a strong impact, and she built a dedicated audience through her work. Over the years, she has also taken on various roles across television and films, showcasing her versatility.

At present, Ruhi is focused on embracing her new responsibilities as a mother. While she steps away from acting for now, her fans are eager to see her back on screen. Given her commitment to the craft, many believe she will return to television in the future.

For now, she is spending quality time with her daughter, cherishing every moment with her family.