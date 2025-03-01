Kundali Bhagya Fame Shakti Arora Buys New Car, Performs Puja With Family

Popular TV actor Shakti Arora, who has appeared in top shows like Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and others, has now welcomed a new member in his family and its luxurious car. The actor has added a brand new black Hyundai Creta. On his social media, the actor shared a video welcoming the new car. Let’s have a look below.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a video performing the car’s puja. He took the coconut and broke it after taking rounds to remove evil eyes. He was accompanied by his wife, Neha Saxena, who was his co-star in the show Tere Liye. He wore a yellow shirt tucked in with a black bottom. His spiked hairstyle and black sunglasses rounded out his appearance. Neha joined hands while his mother performed aarti. Hyundai Creta has a whopping price tag starting from 13 to 16 lakhs.

View Instagram Post 1: Kundali Bhagya Fame Shakti Arora Buys New Car, Performs Puja With Family

Shakti Arora’s car collection also includes an expensive Mercedes-Benz GLS, which he bought in 2023. Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya also congratulated him on social media.

Shakti Arora is a well-known actor who recently started his own podcast on YouTube. He invites celebrities and talks about their lives, careers, and more without any filter. His channel has more than one lakh subscribers, and he has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.