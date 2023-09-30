Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

Love to me means friendship and companionship: Nikki Sharma

Nikki Sharma who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, gets talking about her views on love and marriage. Read on here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 13:20:13
Actress Nikki Sharma who is presently seen as the leading lady in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is honest about her views on love and marriage. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nikki talks about her dream date plans, and about what inspires her in love.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be walking by a river. A long walk is the best way for me to get to know someone. I like deep conversations and will do the same during my date.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Before Sunrise from the Before Trilogy. I like both the actors. In the first part, they keep walking and they get to know each other and fall in love. Also, Kal Ho Naa Ho from Bollywood.

What is your dream date destination?

A place where there is a great sunset along the river, the place should have good food. The company should be great.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t have a patao line. But if the person is smart, that’s how I get pataoed.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with? 

I don’t think there is anyone like that. I usually don’t like to date actors. If I was a bit older, I would have said Hrithik Roshan. He has been my childhood crush.

What does love mean to you? 

Love to me means friendship, being partners in crime, and companionship.

Significance of marriage according to you: 

Marriage is a beautiful concept. It is necessary if you have found the best partner. It is almost like best friends living together.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They are the real-life power couple. I would love to have a marriage like them. They share a very good camaraderie and are good friends. They are each other’s support system and this inspires me.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Beauty does matter, but I would go with the brain. I like a person who is well-groomed and intelligent.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

