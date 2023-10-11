I do believe in the institution of marriage: Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak the British model and actor has been part of many music videos, and modelling assignments and has ventured into films with Lucknowi Ishq, Kaptaan, Freaky Ali, Firrkie etc. In a chat with IWMBuzz.com, Karishma talks about her thoughts on love and marriage, and on her dream date.

How should your dream date look like?

I don’t know. It actually depends. Any place can be made romantic. A date night can be going for a long walk in a beautiful park underneath the stars. It could be a great conversation in a restaurant. It could be two people making time for each other amid a busy day to just find a bit of silence. My thoughts are very different.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Stephanie. It is a happy film.

What is your dream date destination?

A place that has a lot of culture and beaches. I like beach holidays, excursions, seeing beautiful things, history, long walks etc.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Ideally, Ranbir Kapoor

What does love mean to you?

Love means loyalty and communication.

Significance of marriage according to you:

It is a personal choice. I do believe in this institution. I would want to have my own family after marriage.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood?

Private people are what I like. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Being celebrities in their professions, they maintain privacy.

Beauty or Brains:

Brain.