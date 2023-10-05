Love means putting someone else’s needs and wants before your own: Pankit Thakker

Pankit Thakker, who has been recognized for his roles in various shows, including ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,’ ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’ ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, is currently seen in Sony TV’s show Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be something simple and romantic, like a candlelit dinner on the beach or a sunset walk in a beautiful garden. It’s not about the grand gestures, but rather the effort put in to make it special and memorable.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favorite romantic movie is ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’. It’s a beautiful and unique take on love and relationships and explores the complexities and challenges that come with them.

What is your dream date destination?

There are so many places I would love to visit, but if I had to pick just one it would be Bora Bora. The stunning beaches, crystal clear waters, and overwater bungalows make it the ultimate paradise.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I believe that being yourself and being honest is the best way to attract someone. There’s no one-size-fits-all ‘patao line’ that will work for everyone, it’s all about being genuine and authentic.

What does love mean to you:

Love to me means putting someone else’s needs and wants before your own. It means making sacrifices, supporting each other through good times and bad, and growing together as individuals and as a couple.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

I think Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are great examples of couple goals in Bollywood. They’re both successful in their own right, but also make time to support and encourage each other. They’re also not afraid to show their love and affection in public, which is really sweet.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

For me, it’s all about finding a balance between beauty and brains. I believe that physical attraction is important, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. I also want someone who is intelligent, ambitious and has a good sense of humor. Ultimately, it’s all about finding someone who I connect with and who challenges me to be my best self.