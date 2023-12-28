I would like to go on a date with lshaan Khatter: Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand

Young diva Shruti Anand, who made her television debut with Teri Ladli Main, was last seen as the lead (Ruchita) in TV show Mann Sundar. The actress got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

There’s a list to it- As I am a homebody I would love to spend my date eating home cooked food and watching Shah Rukh’s movie. Or long drive, eating roadside Pani Puri.

Your favourite romantic movie?

I can watch DDLJ 1000 more times

What is your dream date destination?

Maldives

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Can’t even think of one. I think that’s the reason for me being single because I am very bad with this.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

I adore lshaan Khatter a lot, so he would be the perfect guy!

What does love mean to you?

Love for me is the way to life. It is not only about being in love with your partner. But I believe everything is more graceful with love. Be it with work, friends family, yourself or your partner. What is life without love.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Beauty or Brains

Brain over beauty!