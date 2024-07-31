Mehendi Wala Ghar To Krishna Mohini: Popular TV Show Will Go Off-Air Soon, Checkout List Below!

In a surprising turn of events, the popular TV shows Mehendi Wala Ghar, Dhruv Tara, Pyaar Ka Pehla Aadhyaya, and Krishna Mohini are set to go off-air soon. All shows have garnered a dedicated fan base, and their sudden conclusion has shocked many viewers. Check out the list below-

Mehendi Wala Ghar-

Sony TV’s popular show Mehendi Wala Ghar, which features Shruti Anand and Shehzad Shaikh, will soon end its broadcast. The show produced by Sumeet Mittal and Shashi Mittal under Shashi Sumeet Productions and show’s last episode will be shot on 9 August 2024.

Dhruv Tara

Sony SAB Dhruv Tara is a sci-fi romantic drama series that features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma, which will soon go off-air. The last episode will be shot on 10 August. Because of the low TRP, the makers decided to wrap up the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

The Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti is a romantic drama series starring Arjun Bijlani, and Nikki Sharma is the show’s main lead. The show produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited is ending. The last day of filming will be 13 August 2024.

Krishna Mohini

The popular Colors TV drama Krishna Mohini features Fahmaan Khan, Ketaki Kulkarni, and Debattama Saha. The show produced by Boyhood Productions has come to an end, and its last episode will be shot on 5 August 2024.

Stay tuned for updates on the final episodes and new projects to premiere soon.