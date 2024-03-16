I learnt selflessness from Mauli: Shruti Anand on Mehndi Wala Ghar

Shruti Anand, renowned for her portrayal of Mauli in Sony TV’s popular show Mehndi Wala Ghar, recently shared her insights on the enduring value of joint families. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she said, “I think it’s really important to stay in a joint family because the kind of strength and value it adds in your life is unmatchable. Everything comes and goes, but family is always there. Be it your lows or ups, family will never judge you and will always be there with you. I have always lived in a joint family, so I know how strong you feel. You know there is alway a strong pillar behind you. You don’t have to share your feelings with an outsider as you have your family. I have observed that individuals living in nuclear families often experience loneliness and resort to pretending to be happy. After my marriage I also wish to live in a joint family.”

When questioned about her character, Mauli, in Mehndi Wala Ghar, Shruti expressed, “I really love Mauli’s character as I can relate to it. The story, plot and everything about the show I liked hence, I immediately came on board. My character, Mauli, consistently prioritizes her family’s happiness and endeavors to foster unity and resilience among them. I learnt selflessness from Mauli. She finds happiness in other’s happiness and I would like to imbibe that quality in me. I am enjoying playing the role of Mauli.”

Talking about the challenges, she added, “I did not face any challenge because of my director and creative director. They helped me a lot. They made me understand the character. I was nervous initially, because I have never worked with such a great ensemble. But everyone on the set made it very easy for me.”