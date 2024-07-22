Mehndi Wala Ghar Upcoming Twist: Rahul Gets Worried On Seeing Leena At That Club

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar,’ produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience has seen an interesting drama with Mauli (Shruti Anand) and Rahul’s (Shehzad Shaikh) wedding festivities. Rahul comes to a club with his friends to celebrate his bachelorette party.

In the upcoming episode on 22nd July 2024, viewers will witness that Rahul, along with the boys, is partying at the club and is surprised to see Leena join them. Rahul panics upon seeing her, but Vaibhav tells him to calm down and enjoy. However, Rahul feels uneasy as Leena dances seductively. He wonders how he should get out of this situation. Meanwhile, Narayan and Hari find Leena’s scarf in the auto and decide to go inside the club to return it. What will be Hari and Narayan’s reaction once they see Leena partying with the boys?

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ is a family drama that follows the humble Agrawal living in Ujjain and their complex familial bonds, which make viewers question whether the Agrawal will remain united as a family in the wake of challenges.

