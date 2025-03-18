‘Zyada Mat Udd’ Shehzad Shaikh On Real vs. Reel Life Experience as a Cabin Crew

COLORS recent launch serial ‘Zyada Mat Udd‘ based on the aviation world, features Shehzad Shaikh in the role of Goldie Lalwani. Actor shares his training experience: “I had to unlearn my training to master Goldie’s blunders.”

Shehzad Shaikh‘s journey has come full circle from the airport terminal to the television screen. The actor, who once donned a crisp cabin crew uniform in real life, is now enlivening the aviation world on COLORS’ latest sitcom, ‘Zyada Mat Udd’.

In the show, Shehzad plays Goldie Lalwani, a pampered rich brat disguised as Gopal Bajaj, a flight attendant who the board members of Air Aasmaan task to win the Employee of the Year award to claim his legitimacy as the successor of the airline. While in reel life, Goldie is clueless in the sky, Shehzad himself is no stranger to the profession. Before his acting career took off, Shehzad trained as a cabin crew member, stepping into the bustling world with a career path in his blood. His father worked at an airport, giving Shehzad a front-row seat to the fast-paced airline industry from a young age.

Reflecting on how his past prepared him for the role, Shehzad shared, “My aviation background played a huge role in shaping how I approached essaying Goldie in Zyada Mat Udd. Having trained as a cabin crew member, I understood the discipline, precision, and composure required in that job. But Goldie masquerading as Gopal is the polar opposite; he’s chaotic, careless, and constantly trying to escape responsibility.

To portray him convincingly, I had to forget everything I knew and fully embrace his blunders. I spent hours practicing physical comedy—spilling drinks, tripping over trolleys, and fumbling safety demos—because I wanted Gopal’s disasters to feel authentic and entertaining. In a way, Zyada Mat Udd feels like destiny bringing my past full circle, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to turn my real-life experience into reel comic fodder for it.”

