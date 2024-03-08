Priyanka Chopra stands as my ultimate inspiration from the entertainment world: Shruti Anand on Women’s Day

Shruti Anand, celebrated for her endearing charm and outstanding acting abilities, is currently captivating audiences with her poignant portrayal on Sony TV’s Mehndi Wala Ghar. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shruti shared her thoughts on International Women’s Day, shedding light on the significance of celebrating women’s achievements, empowerment, and equality.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you personally?

International Women’s Day means celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women worldwide. It’s a reminder to recognize and appreciate the contributions of women in every aspect of life. Personally, it’s a day to feel empowered, to embrace my uniqueness, and to inspire others to do the same. #KhudKiSunoKhudKoChuno reminds me to prioritize self-love and self-care, to value my own voice and choices, and to encourage other women to do the same.

How do you plan to celebrate the achievements and progress of women in your community or workplace?

We haven’t decided yet how we’ll celebrate, as I believe we’ll be working. However, we’ll definitely celebrate with our Mehndi Wala Ghar family. There are more women on set here, and I am always inspired by how powerful they are.

Who are some women in your life who have inspired or influenced you, and why?

My biggest inspiration is my mother because I have seen her taking care of everything. She used to work as a teacher when we were in school, and she managed the family, our education, and our needs effortlessly. I can’t recall a single instance when I asked her for something and she denied me. Despite not coming from a wealthy background, my mother ensured we lacked nothing. She woke up at 4 in the morning to prepare meals, sent us to school, went to work, returned home to cook again, and even took us to our tuition classes. Everything I am today is solely because of my parents, especially my mother. Even now, she continues to work tirelessly, albeit we are not living together. I miss her terribly, but she remains my greatest inspiration.

If I talk about our industry, Priyanka Chopra is someone I deeply admire. Her journey from humble beginnings to her current stature serves as a beacon of inspiration. She has defied societal norms and shattered stereotypes, proving that with determination, there are no limits to what one can achieve. She exemplifies the notion that one should never allow preconceived notions to restrict their ambitions, both in the industry and in life. Thus, she stands as my ultimate inspiration from the entertainment world.

What are some ways individuals can support and uplift women in their everyday lives?

As a woman, I believe that supporting and uplifting other women is crucial in today’s society. There are numerous ways in which individuals can show their support for women in their everyday lives. One way to start by is listening to us and valuing our opinions and experiences. It’s also important to speak up when we witness discrimination or prejudice against women. We can use our voices and platforms to raise awareness about gender inequality and advocate for change. Also, encouraging younger women to pursue their interests and dreams, regardless of societal expectations, can help empower them. By offering guidance and support, we can help the next generation of women to become successful and empowered leaders.

Can you share a story of a woman who has made a significant impact in your life or community?

One woman who has made a big impact on me is my mom. She’s always been my role model, balancing her career and family life while teaching me the importance of kindness, resilience, and standing up for what’s right.

In what ways do you use your platform as an actress to advocate for gender equality and women’s rights?

I believe as an actress and public figure, it is my responsibility to use my platform to raise awareness and advocate for these important issues. In my work, I strive to choose roles that portray strong, independent women who break stereotypes and empower others. By portraying strong, independent female characters, I hope to inspire and empower women both on and off-screen.