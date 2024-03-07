Being a woman fills me with a sense of pride and strength: Riya Sharma on Women’s Day

On this International Women’s Day, we reflect on the essence of womanhood and the steps we’ve made towards gender equality. Riya Sharma, acclaimed for her portrayal of Rajkumari Tara in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, shares her personal insights on this day of celebration and empowerment. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Riya said, “On this International Women’s Day, I want to extend my warm wishes to all the wonderful women out there. Being a woman fills me with a sense of pride and strength. While we face various challenges in life, I am grateful for the progress we’ve made, particularly in having more freedom to make our own choices. However, it’s crucial to recognize that not all women have the same opportunities. This Women’s Day, my hope is for a world where every woman can have the freedom to shape her own life, creating a brighter future for all.”

Talking about Women’s Day celebration, she added, “I aim to make sure that everyone, especially women, feels appreciated and supported. It’s important to me that women feel confident to speak up, take on leadership roles, and succeed in their careers. Recognizing and valuing the hard work of women in our community or workplace is key to making sure everyone has the same opportunities. Young women should be celebrated and encouraged to chase their dreams without any barriers holding them back.”

When asked about a special woman in her life who has inspired or influenced her, she mentioned, “I am incredibly grateful for my mom. She has been a guiding light in my life, always encouraging me to follow my heart and make my own decisions. Her support and belief in my abilities is the reason I am the person that I am today. She never put any limitations on me or discouraged me from pursuing my dreams. I am forever thankful for her presence in my life.”

Riya’s commitment to uplifting women echoes the spirit of International Women’s Day, emphasizing the importance of collective support and solidarity. She revealed, “Supporting women in their pursuits, whether through encouragement, mentorship, or simply believing in their abilities, is key to uplifting them in their everyday lives. I believe in challenging any notion that suggests women can’t achieve certain things. Every day, we encounter situations where someone might doubt a woman’s capabilities, but it’s important to stand up and affirm that women are just as capable as anyone else. I’ve personally experienced instances where people thought certain tasks were too challenging for a woman, but I’ve proved them wrong.”

Through her portrayal of strong female characters and her advocacy efforts, Riya contributes to the ongoing dialogue surrounding women’s rights and empowerment. Her dedication to fostering change underscores the significance of using one’s influence for a greater purpose. Riya said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the platform I have as an actress. Growing up, I looked up to actresses and their opinions left a lasting impression on me. Now, as an actress myself, I try to use my voice to highlight the challenges I’ve faced and the lessons I’ve learned, hoping to empower women who may feel voiceless. Characters like Tara, portraying courage and strength, also play a significant role. Through social media, I share my experiences and learnings, aiming to contribute to the conversation around equality and women’s rights. Recently, I participated in Sony SAB’s Women’s Day film #KhudKoChunoKhudKoSuno, spreading the message of empowering women to make their own choices. I believe in promoting and standing up for gender equality and women’s rights.”