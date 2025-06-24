Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Jhanak creates a scene at the hospital; Rishi gets frustrated

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rishi (Arjit Taneja) failing to control the steering while driving fast. The jeep met with an accident post which Jhanak (Riya Sharma) fainted after a head injury. Rishi rushed her to the hospital where Jhanak remained unconscious for a long time. Rishi was worried for Jhanak and checked with the doctors on how she was doing. On the other hand, he was perturbed with the wedding happening for which he was answerable to his family and Moon.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak regaining consciousness, and soon talking irrelevently to the nurses and the hospital staff. The doctors will be prompted to do further tests to find out about any case of internal injury to her brain. However, Jhanak will fight with everyone around, and will not want to get the test done. She will create big drama in the hospital which will be troublesome to one and all. Rishi will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.