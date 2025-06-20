Jhanak Upcoming Twist: OMG!! History to repeat; Rishi and Jhanak to be forced into marriage

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) and Rishi (Arjit Taneja) being targetted by the villagers for spending the night together. They tried to educate them about staying within only because of the bad weather, and nothing untoward happened between them. But the villagers did not trust them and soon jumped the gun that they needed to get married. Jhanak asked Rishi to agree to the marriage, and that she would come at night to secure his escape. As planned, Jhanak discretely got the keys to the room where Rishi was locked. She opened it and set him free.

The upcoming episode will see Rishi and Jhanak walking through the jungle in order to get onto the highway road from where Rishi can go ahead and escape. As they will be walking, they will talk to their heart’s content. When they will be about to bid adieu, Rishi will give his wallet to Jhanak, asking him to keep it with her. However, the untoward will happen when Rishi and Jhanak will be caught by the villagers. Well, we have earlier witnessed a forced marriage between Jhanak and Aniruddh. Now, it will be interesting to see history repeating itself.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.