Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Jhanak makes a plan for Rishi’s escape; Will she succeed?

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) and Rishi (Arjit Taneja) being caught by the villagers, who believed that they need to get married as they had spent a night together. Rishi tried explaining it to them that he stopped Jhanak from going home owing to the heavy rains. Jhanak too tried to talk her side out and convince the villagers of their problem. However, none was ready to believe them. Jhanak, later, asked Rishi to agree to the marriage, and that she will try to make him escape in the wee hours of the night. However, Rishi denied marriage.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak convincing Nutan about her attempt to make Rishi escape and safely send him to the highway so that no problem comes his way. Nutan will ask her to be careful. Jhanak will discretely go to the place where Rishi has been kept captive. There will be guards guarding the door. Jhanak will find the guards to be sleeping, she will take the key and open the door. She will silently bring Rishi out and will be all set to send him off safely.

Will Rishi be caught again?

