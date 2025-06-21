Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Rishi weds Jhanak; Nutan gets emotional during bidaai

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen an engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) trying her best to help Rishi escape to the highway and get back home. She made an effort to release him from the locked room. The two of them walked past the jungle to secure a way, away from the eyes of the villagers. However, their efforts were in vain as the villagers caught hold of them and brought them back. This paved the way for history to repeat, where Jhanak’s destiny was written, just like her mother’s, in which she had a forced marriage.

The upcoming episode will see the after-wedding talks happening wherein at one point, Rishi will blame Nutan for sending her daughter to his lodge, when she very well knew how the villagers are. Rishi will be so annoyed that he will want to go home, taking the fastest route and mode possible. However, Nutan will have her own worries, and will ask Rishi to take care of her daughter. She will talk about how Jhanak is not expressive, and that he needs to understand her to have a future with her.

Rishi will be clueless and will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.