Mehndi Wala Ghar: Shruti Anand Looks Gorgeous In Lehenga, Shares BTS From Haldi Sequence

Shruti Anand is the lead actress of Sony TV’s popular show Mehndi Wala Ghar, alongside Shehzad Shaikh, who portrays the characters Mauli and Rahul, respectively. After several ups and downs, Mauli and Rahul are finally going to tie the knot. As the wedding shoot began, the lead actress shared a glimpse of her desi look from the Haldi sequence.

Shruti Anand Wows In Colorful Lehenga For Haldi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti shared a couple of photos showcasing her look in lehenga for the Haldi sequence in the show. The actress wears a dark blue round-neckline blouse with full sleeves featuring intricate golden thread and lace. She pairs her look with a colorful lehenga skirt, golden embellishments, and a matching dupatta. Decked up in colorful and sparkling golden shine, the actress looks wow.

But wait, that’s not all! Shruti opts for a side-part braided hairstyle, giving her a sleek look. The huge jhumkas, winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, matte pink lips, and diamond bindi made her look oh-so-pretty. Shruti’s Haldi look is undeniably unique from others. Usually, people opt for yellow for Haldi, but the colorful lehenga adds a touch of a playful vibe. The decoration is in the background, with a huge “Haldi” word written on it, along with flowers. The lighting and decoration hint that the Haldi ceremony will be grand and it will be fun to watch.