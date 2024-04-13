Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Ajanta Accuses Mauli Of Breaking Her House, Janki Takes Decision

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, captivates audiences with intriguing plot twists. According to the plot, Ajanta finds Manas’s truth, and she asks him to leave the town along with Aashna. But Manas is different; he overhears her uncle giving money to his wife and plans to rob that money before leaving. But Mauli catches Manas and brings the truth in front of Manoj, and soon Ajanta shouts; hearing her voice, all the family members gather to witness the scene.

Later, Ajanta tries to blame Mauli for whatever is wrong, but Manoj slaps her and asks Manas to leave the house. He insists on letting him stay because he has no money. Soon, Manoj orders Ajanta and Manas both to go swag from his life.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 59 13th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will see that Ajanta tries to convince Manoj that the orphan girl Mauli is trying to separate Manoj and Manas and break her family. But Janki interwines and asks everyone to go into their room, and only Ajanta will be there.

What will Janki do? What will be her decision now?

Mehndi Wala Ghar is a story about the Aggarwal family, featuring Shruti Anand and Shehzad Shaikh (second season) in lead roles. The characters face the highs and lows of life.

