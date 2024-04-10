Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Manas Gets Caught With Aashna, Janki Gets Stunned

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mauli follows Manas to a clothing store. She finds him meeting Aashna. To unveil Manas’s truth, Mauli records him talking, but the audio isn’t clear. So, Mauli comes up with a new plan and shares with all the housemates that she is ready to tie the knot with Manas, which leaves Rahul in shock.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 58 10th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see that Mauli agrees to marry Manas only to reveal his truth in front of everyone. However, shocked by the news, Rahul questions Mauli, and she explains the plan clearly. Later, all the family members come to the market to shop. On the other hand, Manas also comes along with Aashna. Mauli’s aunt sees Manas with a girl and informs Janki and others. Soon, Janki shouts Manas while Rahul and Mauli witness the scene, hiding behind the wall. So, will Mauli’s plan work this time? Or, once again, Manas will be able to fool everyone.

