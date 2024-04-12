Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli Traps Manas In Her Plan, Aashna Becomes Happy

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, captivates audiences with intriguing plot twists. In the upcoming episode, Mauli (Shruti Anand) and Rahul (Shehzad Shaikh) stumble upon a shocking revelation: Manas’s secret dealings with Baburam, who is none other than Aashna. They discover Aashna’s demands for money and diamond jewelry from Manas. This prompts Mauli to devise a cunning plan, a trap that will prevent Manas from squandering her father Manoj’s hard-earned money.

Mauli asks Manoj to pretend he is now bankrupt and has lost all his property. This revelation leaves Manas in a state of anxiety, contemplating how he will convince Aashna. Meanwhile, Aashna is elated, believing that Manas is finally doing everything she desires.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 58 12th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see Manas return home, and all the family members stand in a queue, looking at Manas. Witnessing the intense scene, Manas questions Manoj, but rather than answering, Manoj slaps Manas, and Mauli feels good about it.

Why did Manoj slaps Manas?

Mehndi Wala Ghar is a story about the Aggarwal family, featuring Shruti Anand and Shehzad Shaikh (second season) in lead roles. The characters face the highs and lows of life.

Please share your thoughts in the comments box.