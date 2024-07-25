Mehndi Wala Ghar Upcoming Twist: Mauli and Rahul’s wedding celebrations to grahpravesh ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’, is a family drama that follows the humble Agrawal living in Ujjain and their complex familial bonds that make viewers question whether the Agrawals will remain united as a family in the wake of challenges. So, far viewers have seen that Mauli goes to help the boys at police station.

In the upcoming episode on 25th July 2024, viewers will be part of the emotional rollercoaster of Mauli and Rahul’s wedding celebrations. Manoj and the boys will arrange for a dholi for Mauli’s vidhayi; seeing Mauli sit in the dholi will stir up emotions. On the other hand, Janki Maa and the ladies prepare for Mauli’s grahpravesh as the bahu of Mehndi Wala Ghar, a moment that will touch everyone’s hearts.

