Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Rahul and the boys are in jail; Mauli steps out to help, but Jyoti informs her about the curfew.

Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ is a family drama that follows the humble Agrawals living in Ujjain and their complex familial bonds. The show makes viewers question whether the Agrawals will remain united as a family in the wake of challenges. So far, viewers have seen Rahul and the boys get arrested.

In the upcoming episode on 23rd July 2024, viewers will witness Jyoti pick up the phone and be shocked to hear that the boys are in jail. Jyoti tells Mauli that they should inform Manoj and Vijay, but Mauli tells her that she’ll go and get them out. Jyoti then informs her that there is a curfew, and she won’t be able to go out. Will Mauli be able to reach the police station amidst the curfew?

