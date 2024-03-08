I am emotionally practical, and that is my strength as a woman: Sara Khan on Women’s Day

Sara Khan who is known for her acclaimed portrayal in shows Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalakshmi, Namah, Spy Bahu etc, hails the efforts of every woman to be a thorough professional even when she manages her home. On the occasion of Women’s Day today, Sara Khan expresses her thoughts.

Says Sara, “Every day is Women’s Day for me. A woman is a creator, emotional support, and a homemaker. Nowadays, women can manage both household chaos and professional life too. Those whose foundations are weak need to be taught by their mothers and families to treat women as equals. We often hear about women’s empowerment, but whom and where are we fighting?”

Adding more on her thought process, Sara states, “I believe women often put each other down, but if women start supporting one another without jealousy, everything will fall into place. When it comes to saying YES, but when it comes to believing, I will say NO. The biggest strength of being a woman is that I am emotionally practical. I love being a woman and never devalue other women, which helps me attract genuine people into my life. I celebrate each day! At this time of year, I would like to spread my thoughts to women only. Stop fighting for your rights; you already have them all. Start respecting other women and stop putting them down. We already have all the power within ourselves. Just start understanding, and we will see the world become a better place!”