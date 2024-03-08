In my life, my mom has been a constant source of inspiration: Ayushi Khurana on Women’s Day

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, it’s a time to honor the resilience, strength, and achievements of women worldwide. Ayushi Khurana, acclaimed for her role as Pallavi in Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Ka, shares her personal reflections and the importance of empowering women in every aspect of life. She said, “International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate girls, women all over the world to honour those who fight against gender discrimination, equality, human rights. And I think it’s a reminder to increase our efforts and actions to help empower women and also to give them the control of their own lives. I think it’s very important for two women to understand each other. You know, instead of judging each other, they should start supporting each other. I think this is the importance of International Women’s Day for me.”

Through her mother’s sacrifices and unwavering support, Ayushi learned the value of independence and forging her path in life. She mentioned, “In my life, my mom has been a constant source of inspiration. Her love and determination inspire me to build my own future and become financially independent. She’s not just my inspiration; she’s the definition of it. My mom’s strength through tough times has always inspired me. Despite marrying young and facing society’s pressures alone, she worked tirelessly to provide for us. Her sacrifices taught me the value of independence and finding my own path. She’s not just my inspiration; she’s the definition of resilience.”

Ayushi’s perspective emphasizes the significance of continuous efforts to support and uplift women in everyday life. The actress added, “I think we should celebrate women every day, respect each other every day, work place, community, maybe we should understand each other, we should empower each other. So start respecting each other every day, start understanding each other every day is how we can celebrate women. I think there’s so many ways individuals can support and uplift women in their everyday life by listening to their experiences, by acknowledging their achievements, by respecting their time and choices. Also, there are so many people who don’t give respect to women’s perspective, who don’t even listen to their perspective. So I think women’s perspective can also give respect, and also promote their perspective. In order to support and uplift a woman, I think you should start giving priority to a woman. Respect their perspective, respect what she wants to say. So yeah, these are the ways.”

When asked in what ways does she use her platform as an actress to advocate for gender equality and women’s rights? She revealed, “We must strive for gender equality and women’s rights, especially in rural areas, where empowerment is crucial. Education and awareness are key to ensuring everyone understands these vital issues. Women deserve rights without hesitation or doubt. We must reflect on our actions and promote awareness of gender equality through platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Let’s inspire progress and empower women to make their own choices, ensuring financial independence and equal opportunities for all.”