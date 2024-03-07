Women are incredible multi-taskers: Shubhangi Atre

Actress Shubhangi Atre who has been enthralling one and all in the role of Angoori in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!! feels special to be a woman who is independent and multi-tasking!! On the eve of Women’s Day, Shubhangi takes the privilege to address the special day and talk about it.

Says the actress, “Women’s Day means a lot to me. However, every day should be regarded as their day. We are the creators of our house, our society, our Nation. Every day is special for all of us but yes we should have Women’s day as a day of celebration, just like we celebrate our birthdays. Women are incredible multitaskers. They juggle so many things at once, like taking care of their families, making our communities better, and even shaping our whole world. Without women, our homes wouldn’t feel like home, our neighbourhoods wouldn’t be as friendly, and our countries wouldn’t be as strong.”

“When it comes to privileges, it’s evident that men and women often experience workplaces differently. Despite strides towards equality, women still face challenges such as the gender pay gap, limited representation in leadership positions, and discrimination based on gender stereotypes. True equality means not only addressing these disparities but also creating an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive based on their abilities and merits. It requires a collective commitment to challenging norms, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for policies that promote fairness and equal opportunities for all. In some workplaces, efforts are being made to treat women equally, but there’s still a long way to go. Women often face challenges like being paid less than men for the same work or not getting promoted as often. These are things we need to keep working on to make sure men and women have the same chances to succeed.”

Happy Women’s Day!!