Sushant Divgikr, aka Rani KoHEnur, finds love, shares pictures with partner

Sushant Divgikr, popularly known as Rani KoHEnur, has recently shared the joyous news of finding love. The actor-singer took to her Instagram to flaunt her mystery man, hinting at engagement and leaving her fans intrigued with the caption, “Alexa, what do you call JIJU in Bengali? Asking for #ranifam !!! Reveal when?”

The revelation was accompanied by heartwarming pictures that she shared late Friday night, affectionately referring to him as ‘Jiju’ in the captions. While maintaining the mystery around her partner’s identity, Divgikr shared snippets of her romance and expressed her excitement about the prospect of an Indian wedding. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she disclosed that her beloved is a Bengali and currently resides and works in Australia.

Divgikr, who is renowned for her vibrant personality and diverse talents, shared insights into her romantic journey, emphasizing the values she holds dear. The couple met in Los Angeles and their bond has grown steadily over the past year. She revealed that before their paths crossed romantically, her partner had been in a previous relationship that ended swiftly. Despite their mutual fondness for each other, Divgikr emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of relationships. Expressing her desire for a traditional Indian wedding, Divgikr humorously quipped, “Mujhe proper Indian wedding chahiye”