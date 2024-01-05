I have always been a big fan of my husband Yash Tonk’s talent: Gouri Tonnk

Actress Gouri Tonnk who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann where she plays the role of Jasleen, enjoys her blissful marriage with actor Yash Tonk. Years of being married, and a happy family are Yash and Gouri’s blessings.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Gouri talks about her life partner and soulmate.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be? Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Lucky.

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

His temper.

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

He is an amazing actor. I have always been a big fan of his performances.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

Of course, his talent and acting.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

When we started seeing each other, it was ‘Tera Mera Pyaar Amar’. Now it is ‘Main Tera Dushman’ (laughs)

Who is more annoying between you two?

If I answer this, he will be really annoyed.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

He did.

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Stroll by the beach followed by a candle-lit dinner.

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

Aap

Who says sorry first?

I say Sorry first.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

Of course, Yash. He forgets small to big things, in fact everything.

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

It has to be understanding, caring and an ambience where both remain what they are. Once you want to change a person, the relationship does not work.