Paris would be my dream date destination: Zuber K Khan

Handsome hunk Zuber K Khan, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, and Manmohini among others, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date is nothing more specific. It would be at a beautiful sea sight followed by dinner with great music and dance as I love dancing

Your favourite romantic movie?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

What is your dream date destination?

Paris

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Only gaze is enough without words.

What does love mean to you:

Love is that feeling in which your body and soul is deeply connected

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Well, I prefer beauty with brains.

