I have a lot of things in mind when it comes to my dream date: Baseer Ali of Kundali Bhagya fame

Young actor Baseer Ali is handsome, and dashing, is loved by the masses for his amazing portrayal in the role of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The talented young actor has very good knowledge of what he wants from his life. He believes in love and the institution of marriage.

Here he talks about his thoughts on love and relationships.

Read here.

How should your dream date look like?

A dream date for me has to be perfect. A dream date cannot be with just two people on an island. There has to be an entire team, working towards making my dream perfect. If it is called perfect, it has to be perfect. It is an experience where two people make their day very special. I have a lot of things in mind – I want surprises, I want things to happen magically, I want fireworks, I want someone doing attention-seeking things. I want different elements on one date. Having said this, in my personal life, I have not made any date happen. I will put so much effort, only if I know that I am marrying the girl.

What is your dream date destination?

It has to be an island like the one watched in the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It has to be isolated, away from the city. When you are in love, you don’t want the world, you just want to be with the person you love.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

The cat is out of the bag for the first time. I like to take the honesty route. I am going to be blatantly honest if I know that I like the girl and she likes me. I will ask – I did not think that this was going to happen, but now I am feeling different. What’s going on? This will take us in the right direction.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

The ones I want to go on a date with are already married. From people who are single and not married yet, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday (she is not married yet), or maybe Janhvi Kapoor.

What does love mean to you?

I feel that love is something that can happen to you if you know what it is. You need to understand love, forms of love, languages of love etc. There are so many ways to express love. It is a pure form of expression which can make a human being melt.

Significance of marriage according to you:

Marriage is extremely sacred. Marriage is something I have kept myself away from. However, I believe that we are made in pairs. It is about time you find the right person. But don’t jump into choosing someone wrong.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I need a mix of both. She will turn me off if she does not have either of the one.