My key advice for maintaining fitness every day is to prioritize fresh, seasonal, and local foods in your diet: Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta, the young diva, who made her television debut with Dream Girl and achieved recognition with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. The actress, who portrayed the leading lady in the crime drama The Big Bull and the supernatural horror Dybbuk, revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment

What is your cheat food?

My ultimate indulgence and cheat food is Kadha Prasad. Made with all the goodness and a dash of divinity in it after offering to god, makes it irresistible!

Favorite exercise?

My favorite exercise for staying fit and active is running. I enjoy the freedom and rush it provides, along with the health benefits.

Fruits or juices?

I prefer fruits over juices because they offer a more natural and wholesome source of nutrition, including fiber and essential nutrients.

Stairs or lift?

I usually opt for taking the stairs instead of the elevator as it’s a simple way to incorporate daily steps into my daily routine.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

My ideal morning routine involves getting a full 8 hours of rejuvenating sleep, followed by a session of pranayam and kriyas to start the day with a sense of inner balance and energy.

Yoga or Weights

I lean towards practicing yoga over lifting weights because it not only enhances physical strength but also promotes mental well-being, flexibility, and inner peace.

Your favorite lockdown exercise

During the lockdown, my favorite form of exercise was skipping, which is a convenient and effective way to maintain cardio fitness and overall health within one’s home.

Walking or Jogging

I personally find walking to be a great way to stay active. It’s a low-impact exercise that allows me to enjoy the outdoors and stay fit.

Your take on health supplements

I believe that health supplements should be taken when necessary, especially in a world where food adulteration is a concern. They can fill in nutritional gaps and support overall health when a balanced diet is insufficient.

Best way to burn calories

The best way to burn calories effectively is by staying active and incorporating regular walking into your daily routine. It’s a simple and sustainable method for calorie management.

One tip for everyday fitness?

My key advice for maintaining fitness every day is to prioritize fresh, seasonal, and local foods in your diet. Additionally, keep yourself moving throughout the day by incorporating physical activity into your daily life.