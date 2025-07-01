Nikita Dutta’s Ultimate Fan Girl Moment: A Dreamy Encounter with Jude Law in London

Even stars have their fan moments—and actress Nikita Dutta just had hers in the most picture-perfect way. Currently unwinding on a well-earned vacation, Nikita stumbled upon none other than Hollywood heartthrob Jude Law while dining in London, creating a memory she’s bound to cherish forever.

Recounting the surreal experience, she shared,

“He was sitting across at a restaurant in London. I was seated in a way where I could see him right in front of me. At first I couldn’t believe it was him. Once I was sure, the fan in me was just happy to see him in person. Didn’t think it was ideal to disturb him while he was at dinner. Luckily on his way out, I was around at the same time and decided to tell him how I have watched his film The Holiday uncountable number of times. He jokingly replied, ‘I am sorry I don’t look that young anymore.’ Was very gracious to take a picture. It left me charmed with the same image I have of him from the film.”

The picture, capturing her joy alongside the ever-charming Jude Law, quickly caught the internet’s attention. With a glowing smile and a simple caption, Nikita proved that fan-girling never really goes out of style—no matter how successful you are.

Professionally, Nikita Dutta was last seen in Jewel Thief, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Her poised performance earned her critical praise, and now this sweet encounter is winning her all the love online.