Nikita Dutta Shows Her Classy Style In Beige Bralette And Checked Printed Pajama, See Pics

Nikita Dutta is a well-known television actress. She began her television career with the Life OK programme ‘Dream Girl,’ in which she portrayed an aspiring actress. Later, she made her debut in Bollywood films, appearing as a cameo in the film Kabir Singh as a girl who is madly in love with Kabir’s (Shahid Kapoor) demonic persona.

The actress has always dazzled us with her flashy on-screen persona. The actress is a trailblazer who has always wowed us with her dress sense and elegance. Her charm and attractiveness have made her one of today’s most famous stars. Nikita Dutta has millions of followers on social media, and whenever she posts a hot photo, her fans are at a loss for words to describe her beauty. Recently, she showed her elegance beauty in a beige-colored bralette with a checked patterned pajama, take a look

Nikita Dutta’s Picture Appearance

Nikita Dutta looks gorgeous in a beige strapless bralette and a pink checkered patterned pajama. She had her hair up in a tight high bun. She kept her makeup basic, opting for a thin-colored lipstick hue. She only wears one gold ring as an accessory. In the first photo, she provided a close-up of herself with a backless appearance and offered the camera a gorgeous starry glance. In the second image, she sleeps on the blue couch with her legs pointing upwards and a calm expression on her face.

In the third image, she rests on the couch, showing her side appearance and a shy expression for the photo session. In the next image, she is shown with a relaxed attitude in front close-up. In the next image, she sits on a chair, looks at her attire, and produces a silhouette picture appearance with her body stance. In the final image, she creates a Rembrandt appearance by cutting her face to the camera. Nikita Dutta captioned her post, “It’s Sunday! So should act like it .”

