Shahid Kapoor addresses comparisons between ‘Deva’ & ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor recently responded to comparisons between his character Dev in Deva and his past roles, particularly Kabir Singh from Kabir Singh and Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab. Fans and critics have drawn parallels due to the apparent aggression shared between these characters.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid acknowledged the comparisons but clarified that Deva is distinctly different from his earlier roles. He expressed that it was flattering to be compared to a hit film like Kabir Singh, but emphasized that each character he portrays is unique. Shahid shared that he spends considerable time understanding and getting into the mindset of his characters, ensuring that no two roles are alike. He mentioned that it is difficult to explain these nuances before a film’s release, but once Deva is out, viewers will recognize that Deva stands apart.

The actor acknowledged that the shared aggression might have led to the comparisons, but he insisted that Deva, unlike Kabir Singh, Tommy Singh, or Haider, is a strong character with his own identity. Shahid was confident that audiences would understand the difference once they see the film.

Shahid’s dedication to creating distinct and memorable characters continues to set him apart in the industry. His approach to character development reflects a deep commitment to his craft, ensuring each performance resonates in its own unique way. Fans can look forward to witnessing Deva’s individual journey, free from comparisons to his previous roles.