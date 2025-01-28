Sensational & Stylish! Pooja Hegde Slays In Figure-Hugging Ivory Gown, See Viral Photos

Pooja Hegde has all the big releases in 2025. She kicked off the year with Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor, actively promoting the film. Recently, she slayed the fashion police wearing an ivory figure-hugging gown, and photos of her in this look are going viral on the internet. Let’s have a clear look into her new glam.

On Monday, 27 January, Pooja dropped the photos of her new look, and as usual, she looked as gorgeous as a fairytale princess. She wore a dreamy ivory dress from Monstand’s collection and slayed in this look. Her new dress perfectly combines sweet and spice with everything nice. The ivory butterfly neckline bodice defined her figure, while the spaghetti straps looked sizzling. The figure-hugging attire perfectly highlighted her toned curves while the long gown looked pretty. The cute black bow on the ivory dress added a touch of prettiness, creating a playful vibe.

The floral threadwork embroidery all over the outfit made her look even more pretty, while the light colors made her look sophisticated. And if you wonder what this piece’s price tag is, let us reveal that it is worth 40,530 rupees.

However, Pooja kept her look minimal yet impactful, with her beautiful wavy open hairstyle enhancing her face. With a golden bracelet, beautiful finger rings on her fingers, and dainty white earrings, the actress rounded her look. With glossy lips, shiny cheeks, and a dewy base, she looks stunning. Throughout the photos, in her charismatic appearance, Pooja left us mesmerized.