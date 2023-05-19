ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Ahan Nirban who featured in the first edition of Yeh Meri Family, will be part of the cast of Amazon miniTV series, Pret Boys. Read here to know more. We have earlier written about Shardul Pandit and Aanchal Munjal playing main roles in this series

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 15:55:59
Young actor Ahan Nirban who enthralled audiences with his startling screen presence in projects Yeh Meri Family, Shakuntala Devi etc, has bagged his next meaty project. He will be part of the cast of Amazon miniTV’s series titled Pret Boys. The series is being directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Shardul Pandit playing the lead role in this project.

We also wrote about actress Aanchal Munjal of Parvarrish – Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain being part of the project, in one of the main characters.

If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys 

We buzzed Ahan Nirban but did not get to hear from him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, recently unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming family drama – TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’. The new season is a walk down memory lane, set in the 90s era of the winters of Lucknow. The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view. ‘Yeh Meri Family’, a TVF production, features Juhi Parmar who will be making her OTT debut with this show, her character Neerja, is reminiscent of an Indian mother, forever caring but also stringent when required. Rajesh Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a lenient father and family’s good cop and Angaad as the prankster little brother to Ritika.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

