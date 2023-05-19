Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Ahan Nirban who featured in the first edition of Yeh Meri Family, will be part of the cast of Amazon miniTV series, Pret Boys. Read here to know more. We have earlier written about Shardul Pandit and Aanchal Munjal playing main roles in this series

Young actor Ahan Nirban who enthralled audiences with his startling screen presence in projects Yeh Meri Family, Shakuntala Devi etc, has bagged his next meaty project. He will be part of the cast of Amazon miniTV’s series titled Pret Boys. The series is being directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Shardul Pandit playing the lead role in this project.

We also wrote about actress Aanchal Munjal of Parvarrish – Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain being part of the project, in one of the main characters.

