Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Aanchal Munjal will be part of the cast of Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys. We have already reported about Shardul Pandit playing the lead in it. Read to know more about the project here.

Pret Boys, the upcoming web series to stream on Amazon miniTV will be an entertaining saga. The series is being directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Shardul Pandit playing the lead role in this project.

Well, we now hear of beautiful and gorgeous Aanchal Munjal all set to entertain her fans with a remarkable role in this project.

As per a reliable source, “Aanchal will play one of the lead characters in the Amazon miniTV series.”

Aanchal as we know, is even today remembered for her child avatar in TV shows Parvarrish – Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain and many more. Recently, Aanchal was operated upon for a problem after which she has made remarkable strides in getting back into the limelight.

She is presently seen in the music video opposite Akshay Kharodia titled Meherma.

We buzzed Aanchal Munjal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

In the film front, Aanchal has featured in Aarakshan, Ghayal Once Again.

