Digital | News

Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Shardul Pandit who was recently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will feature in an upcoming Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys. The series is produced by Rusk Media.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 16:50:14
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Shardul Pandit who was recently seen in Colors’ thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal in the role of a werewolf, will be seen playing the lead in an upcoming Amazon miniTV’s next. Titled Pret Boys, the series is directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media.

Shardul as we know, has oodles of experience on television. He has featured in shows Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Siddhi Vinayak, Channa Mereya etc. He was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He also has a successful career as a radio jockey.

As per reliable source, “Shardul will play the lead character in this series titled Pret Boys.”

We buzzed Shardul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we the time we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, recently unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming family drama – TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’. The new season is a walk down memory lane, set in the 90s era of the winters of Lucknow. The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view. ‘Yeh Meri Family’, a TVF production, features Juhi Parmar who will be making her OTT debut with this show, her character Neerja, is reminiscent of an Indian mother, forever caring but also stringent when required. Rajesh Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a lenient father and family’s good cop and Angaad as the prankster little brother to Ritika.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

