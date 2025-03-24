FIR Filed against Kunal Kamra over comments on Eknath Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has come under criticism for remarks made about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent performance in Mumbai. The event led to protests from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members, who later damaged property at the venue where the show took place.

During his act, Kamra performed a satirical version of a well-known Hindi song, directing his remarks toward Shinde. He also spoke about recent shifts in Maharashtra politics, including changes within Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Following the performance, supporters of Shinde vandalized a hotel in the Khar area, where Kamra’s show had been recorded. Police later filed a case against several individuals involved in the incident under multiple legal provisions. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel lodged a complaint against Kamra and demanded a formal apology within 48 hours. He warned of further action if Kamra failed to comply.

Patel also announced plans to raise the issue in the state assembly and urged authorities to take immediate steps against the comedian. Some party members accused Kamra of making statements for financial gain and claimed he was being used for political purposes.

The controversy has sparked debate, with Kamra’s comments drawing strong reactions from political circles. Law enforcement continues to monitor the situation as the matter unfolds.