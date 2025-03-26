Kunal Kamra’s face put outside toilet by angry Eknath Shinde supporters

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent remarks on Maharashtra’s shifting political landscape have ignited strong reactions, leading to protests and vandalism. His satirical take on the realignment of political factions in the state has drawn criticism, particularly from supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In Indore, members of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, staged a protest against Kamra by displaying his photograph outside a public toilet in Bengali Square. The group’s leader, Anurag Sonar, accused the comedian of spreading negativity under the guise of humor and warned of further action if Kamra visited Madhya Pradesh. Protesters also raised slogans denouncing him.

In Mumbai, a venue where Kamra performed, the Habitat Comedy Club, was targeted by unidentified individuals. The attack on the venue reflects the increasing tensions over his statements.

During his performance, Kamra humorously dissected the ongoing splits within Maharashtra’s political parties. Without naming specific leaders, he pointed out how Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have experienced internal divisions, leading to confusion among voters. His joke about voters facing multiple options at the ballot further fueled controversy.

Kamra also altered the lyrics of a well-known Bollywood song to satirize political defections, alluding to past instances where leaders switched allegiances. The modified lyrics referenced key locations tied to Maharashtra’s political realignments.

His remarks have reignited discussions on the limits of political satire in India, with supporters defending his freedom of speech while critics argue that his humor is disrespectful. The incident adds to the broader debate on how comedians navigate political sensitivities in the country.