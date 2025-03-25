Kunal Kamra responds to vandalism & remarks on Eknath Shinde

Comedian Kunal Kamra has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Posting on social media, Kamra stood by his statements and made it clear that he would not apologise.

He emphasized the importance of free speech and criticized the idea that expression should only serve those in power. Kamra pointed out that making jokes about political figures does not violate any law and should be seen as part of a democratic society.

During his stand-up show Naya Bharat, Kamra performed a parody song referring to Shinde’s political move in 2022. The act sparked backlash, with Shiv Sena members accusing him of deliberately targeting Shinde. Following this, party supporters vandalized the Habitat Centre in Khar, Mumbai, where the event took place. An FIR was later filed against him.

In response to the destruction at the venue, Kamra argued that performance spaces do not control a comedian’s content and should not be held accountable. He compared the attack on the Habitat Centre to irrational acts of protest, reinforcing his stance against the backlash.

He also addressed those harassing him by leaking his contact details, stating that all calls were being redirected to voicemail, where they would hear the very song that had sparked the controversy.

Despite facing legal action and criticism, Kamra remains firm on his views, maintaining that humor and political satire are integral to public discourse. His response highlights his refusal to back down amid the political storm surrounding his performance.